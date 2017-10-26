Pacific Division Round Up: Ducks' Patrick Eaves faces life threatening disease

A serious note to start off this week’s Pacific Division Round Up.

Anaheim Ducks forward Patrick Eaves is on the road to recovery, after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. It’s a rare disorder where the immune system attacks the nervous system and it can be deadly. Eaves was admitted into intensive care late last week. The good news is that he was diagnosed early, so his odds ofa full recovery are much better.

In a press release, Eaves said, “I'm determined to fully overcome this and return to the ice as soon as possible.”

We wish him the best.

Anaheim Ducks (4-3-1)

The Ducks have reeled off two wins in the past week, outscoring opponents 12-4. Anaheim beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, both by a 6-2 score.

The Ducks play the Florida Panthers at 4:30 PST.

Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet just wants his young team to a full 60-minutes. Arizona came close on Tuesday against the New York Islanders, with a tied game halfway through the third, but then the Isles scored two unanswered goals and won 5-3. The Coyotes remain winless on the season. Arizona also lost 4-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and 5-4 to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Goalie Antti Raanta is still day-to-day with a lower body injury. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Brendan Perlini remain on IR.

The Coyotes visit the New York Rangers today. Game time is 4:00 PST.

The big news for the Flames is the loss of recent acquisition, Jaromir Jagr. The veteran forward was placed on IR after Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Jagr was closing in on Gordie Howe’s ironman record. According to TSN, he’s 52 games behind Howe’s NHL games played record of 1,767.

The Flames are having some consistency issues. Calgary lost to the St. Louis Blues 5-2 last night, but beat the the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night. Calgary also lost 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Flames host Dallas Friday at 6:00 PST.

The Edmonton Oilers are going to have to do a lot better if they want to win the Stanley Cup this season. The team faced the two time defending champs, the Pittsburgh Penguins, on Tuesday and came up short. Connor McDavid scored with less than three minutes to play in the game to force overtime, but Phil Kessel won it for the Penguins. Final score 2-1. Edmonton lost 2-1 to Philly on Saturday, but did beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.

Edmonton plays today at 6:00 PST against the Dallas Stars.

The Kings still sit atop the Pacific Division. Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe remains hot. He scored the tying and shootout winning goals in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. LA was handed its first regulation loss of the season on Monday, losing 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Let’s all thank Patrick Marleau, who added another game winning goal to his career stats. The Kings also beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Saturday.

Forwards Marian Gaborik, Kyle Clifford and Jeff Carter are all on IR.

The Kings play in Montreal today at 4:30 PST.

Home, sweet home for the Canucks. During their first homestand of the season, the Canucks went 4-for-5. Vancouver beat Minnesota 1-0 Tuesday night, with Anders Nilsson getting the shut out. That’s his second of the season. The Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins 6-3 on Thursday, but beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Friday and the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday.

The Canucks’ depth will be put to the test this week. Defenseman Troy Stetcher is the latest Canuck to hit the IR. Forwards Loui Eriksson and Brendan Gauce and defenseman Alex Edler are also on IR.

Vancouver plays the Washington Capitals today at 7:00 PST.

Vegas Golden Knights (7-1-0)

It doesn’t seem to matter who is in net, the Golden Knights continue to tally in the win column. Oscar Dansk beat the Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday and the Blues 3-2 on Saturday. Dansk is third on the goaltender depth chart. The team’s starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is on IR with a concussion, while backup Malcolm Subban is dealing with a lower body injury.

The Golden Knights play the Colorado Avalanche at 3:00 PST Friday.