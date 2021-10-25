Deep Blue Sea: Chicago’s historically bad start

The Chicago Blackhawks have made history, but not in the way they would hope. The team has yet to lead a game this season through 360 minutes, 57 seconds, which is the NHL’s longest streak as such to open a campaign since the 1979-80 season.

The team has lost to the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings, and are now facing a tough schedule ahead, as their next three games will be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues.

Chicago is currently missing their top-line right wing in Patrick Kane, who is currently in COVID Protocol, while their second-line center in Jonathan Toews has been ice cold, with just two assists in six games. They also cannot seem to buy a save from their goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, as he’s posted an .839 save percentage and 5.74 goals against average. To make everything worse, defender Seth Jones — who was acquired and promptly signed to an eight-year contract extension at $9.5 million annually starting next season — has been brutal, as the team has been outscored 10-0 when he’s been on the ice at even-strength.

It’s unsure what will come next for the Blackhawks, but if they don’t get their act together extremely soon, it could spell trouble for multiple players on the team and head coach Jeremy Colliton.

