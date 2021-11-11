Sharks at Jets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are closing out a quick trip to Canada with their final game of the season against the Winnipeg Jets.

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley

Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — John Leonard

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Santeri Hatakka — Nicolas Meloche

Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Artemi Kniazev, Joel Kellman

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

COVID-19 Protocol: Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

WINNIPEG JETS

Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Evgeny Svechnikov

Jansen Harkins — Andrew Copp — Nikolaj Ehlers

Adam Lowry — Mark Scheifele — Blake Wheeler

Dominic Toninato — Riley Nash — Kristian Vesalainen

Josh Morrissey — Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Expected Scratches: Nathan Beaulieu

Injured Reserve: Dylan Samberg (ankle), Paul Stastny (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on TSN3 and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.