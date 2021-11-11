 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Jets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks talks with Brenden Dillon #5 of the Winnipeg Jets in a regular season game at SAP Center on October 30, 2021 in San Jose, California. Photo by Amanda Cain/NHLI

The San Jose Sharks are closing out a quick trip to Canada with their final game of the season against the Winnipeg Jets.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — John Leonard

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Santeri Hatakka — Nicolas Meloche
Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Artemi Kniazev, Joel Kellman

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

COVID-19 Protocol: Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

WINNIPEG JETS

Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Evgeny Svechnikov
Jansen Harkins — Andrew Copp — Nikolaj Ehlers
Adam Lowry — Mark Scheifele — Blake Wheeler
Dominic Toninato — Riley Nash — Kristian Vesalainen

Josh Morrissey — Nate Schmidt
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Expected Scratches: Nathan Beaulieu

Injured Reserve: Dylan Samberg (ankle), Paul Stastny (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on TSN3 and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

