Sharks at Jets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are closing out a quick trip to Canada with their final game of the season against the Winnipeg Jets.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — John Leonard
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Santeri Hatakka — Nicolas Meloche
Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Artemi Kniazev, Joel Kellman
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)
COVID-19 Protocol: Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
WINNIPEG JETS
Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Evgeny Svechnikov
Jansen Harkins — Andrew Copp — Nikolaj Ehlers
Adam Lowry — Mark Scheifele — Blake Wheeler
Dominic Toninato — Riley Nash — Kristian Vesalainen
Josh Morrissey — Nate Schmidt
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan DeMelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Expected Scratches: Nathan Beaulieu
Injured Reserve: Dylan Samberg (ankle), Paul Stastny (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on TSN3 and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
