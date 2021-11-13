Sharks at Avalanche: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are finally healthy. Can the roster fall back into place tonight against the Colorado Avalanche?

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Kevin Labanc

Jasper Weatherby — Andrew Cogliano — Nick Merkley

Brent Burns — Mario Ferraro

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Radim Simek — Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Santeri Hatakka

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky

Tyson Jost — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor

Darren Helm — Jayson Megna — Kiefer Sherwood

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Ryan Murray — Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper

Jonas Johansson

Expected Scratches: Kurtis MacDermid, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured Reserve: Bowen Byram (upper body), Pavel Francouz (ankle), Martin Kaut (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Stefan Matteau (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on Altitude and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.