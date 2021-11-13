Sharks at Avalanche: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are finally healthy. Can the roster fall back into place tonight against the Colorado Avalanche?
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Kevin Labanc
Jasper Weatherby — Andrew Cogliano — Nick Merkley
Brent Burns — Mario Ferraro
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Radim Simek — Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Santeri Hatakka
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor
Darren Helm — Jayson Megna — Kiefer Sherwood
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Ryan Murray — Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson
Darcy Kuemper
Jonas Johansson
Expected Scratches: Kurtis MacDermid, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured Reserve: Bowen Byram (upper body), Pavel Francouz (ankle), Martin Kaut (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Stefan Matteau (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on Altitude and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
