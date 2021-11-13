 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Avalanche: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Tomas Hertl #48 and Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center on May 5, 2021 in San Jose, California. Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are finally healthy. Can the roster fall back into place tonight against the Colorado Avalanche?

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Kevin Labanc
Jasper Weatherby — Andrew Cogliano — Nick Merkley

Brent Burns — Mario Ferraro
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Radim Simek — Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Adin Hill
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Santeri Hatakka

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor
Darren Helm — Jayson Megna — Kiefer Sherwood

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Ryan Murray — Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper
Jonas Johansson

Expected Scratches: Kurtis MacDermid, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured Reserve: Bowen Byram (upper body), Pavel Francouz (ankle), Martin Kaut (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Stefan Matteau (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on Altitude and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

