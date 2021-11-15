Deep Blue Sea: McDavid makes history

Last night, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid made history and became the sixth-fastest player in the NHL’s entirety to reach 600 career points, reaching the milestone through just 421 games.

Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Peter Stastny, Mike Bossy and Jari Kurri are the only skaters to reach that total quicker than McDavid, which is impressive on his end, as they all played in an era that was much easier to produce in.

McDavid is just 24 years old, and there’s no doubt that this won’t be the last historic mark he achieves, as he is already one of the best players that the game has ever seen. He’s currently riding a 14-game point streak.

This season, McDavid has 27 points through 14 games played and is on pace for 158 points in 82 games, which would make more history as the most points in a single season in his NHL career, shattering his current all-time high of 116 points. We’ll wait and see if he can achieve that.

McDavid obviously impressed Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, who called the stat “pretty good.” Couldn’t have said it better myself, Dave.

Dave Tippett on Connor McDavid getting his 600th (and 601st) career points in just his 421st game: "That's pretty good. I'm glad I get to watch a lot of them." — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 15, 2021

