Deep Blue Sea: Watch Doug Wilson’s Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Last night, San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson was officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame along with Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Marian Hossa, Kim St-Pierre and Ken Holland as the induction class of 2020. The induction comes after an extra-long wait due to COVID-19, as the Hockey Hall of Fame wanted to be able to have their regular induction ceremony in front of fans.

Wilson got inducted in his 24th year of eligibility, quite the long wait. He was inducted for his efforts as a player, despite currently being a general manager. You can watch his induction speech here:

Wilson thanked Stan Mikita, Keith Magnuson and Tony Esposito during his speech, all of whom have passed away, but played a large role in his career. He also thanked the Chicago Blackhawks organization for drafting him and giving him the opportunity to play in the National Hockey League.

Finally, he thanked everyone he has worked with within the Sharks organization since becoming general manager in 2003, including assistant general managers Tim Burke and Joe Will, and his son Doug Wilson Jr., the Sharks’ director of scouting, calling it an honor to get to work with him every day.

Wilson ranks 12th in goals and 15th in assists in the NHL’s all-time scoring by defensemen. He won the Norris Trophy for Most Outstanding Defenseman in 1984. The now 64-year-old tallied 827 points (237 goals, 590 assists) over 1,024 games played during his illustrious career. He was drafted sixth overall by the Blackhawks in 1977, and played with Chicago until 1991. He spent the final two seasons of his career as the first-ever captain on the inaugural Sharks, where he amassed 48 points in 86 games.

Congrats to the Sharks GM!

