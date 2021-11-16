Sharks at Wild: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Both the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild are coming back to St. Paul tonight, with Minnesota riding the high of a win over the Seattle Kraken at home, while San Jose is on a two-game road losing streak.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano

Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc — Jonah Gadjovich

Brent Burns — Mario Ferraro

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Santeri Hatakka

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Nick Merkley

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

MINNESOTA WILD

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway — Ryan Hartman — Rem Pitlick

Brandon Duhaime — Nico Sturm — Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jordie Benn, Victor Rask

Injured Reserve: None

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSN, BSWI and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

