Sharks at Wild: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Both the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild are coming back to St. Paul tonight, with Minnesota riding the high of a win over the Seattle Kraken at home, while San Jose is on a two-game road losing streak.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc — Jonah Gadjovich
Brent Burns — Mario Ferraro
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Santeri Hatakka
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Nick Merkley
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)
MINNESOTA WILD
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Kevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway — Ryan Hartman — Rem Pitlick
Brandon Duhaime — Nico Sturm — Nick Bjugstad
Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Dmitry Kulikov
Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Jordie Benn, Victor Rask
Injured Reserve: None
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSN, BSWI and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
Loading comments...