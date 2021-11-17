Deep Blue Sea: Barracuda tease big announcement, make roster changes

The San Jose Barracuda have a big announcement coming today at 2 p.m. We’re not sure what it is yet, but we can only imagine that it has something to do with ... this masterpiece. Is that Joachim Blichfield as Poseidon? Various Barracuda players wearing Party City fish-themed hats delivering lines with a painful (or perfect) awkwardness? Yes, and yes.

Aside from the Barracuda flexing their acting skills, the Barracuda have had a few updates to their roster. Goaltender Zachary Emond and defenseman Cole Moberg have been reassigned back to the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. Moberg and Emond were brought up to fill in for the Sharks’ and Barracuda’s joint COVID absences, but now that everyone is mostly healthy, the Barracuda are getting back to business as usual. Patrick McNally was also released from his PTO agreement.

After Joel Kellman was checked into the boards on an illegal hit to the head and had to be stretchered off the ice, the Barracuda are rightfully on a tear, winning that game 3-2 against the Abbotsford Canucks. Kellman is okay, although he’ll be absent from the line up for at least a month.

On the big announcement for tomorrow, I’m not one for predicting the future (I’m no Greek god) but given context clues, it may be about the Barracuda’s new arena.

