Deep Blue Sea: Sharks to host 2022 Rookie Faceoff

The San Jose Sharks have announced that the organization will host the 2022 Rookie Faceoff, which will take place from Sept. 16 through Sept. 19.
The event will be held in what will become the new home of the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, Sharks Ice at San Jose, which will be able to host up to 4,200 people following the planned 400,000 square foot expansion to the facilities. The new arena will open in August 2022.
The Rookie Faceoff is an event that annually plays host to four teams in the Pacific Division, those being the Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, and two in the Central Division, the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, featuring scrimmages between the six clubs’ top prospects.
The tournament is usually for teams to get a better look at those prospects and see how they perform ahead of the NHL’s preseason. Players who make an impact at the Rookie Tournament may find a bigger opportunity come training camp.
Tickets to the 2022 Rookie Faceoff will be available for free for all Barracuda season ticket holders, as part of the new season ticket holder program called “The Battery,” announced yesterday. Individual tickets will become available for purchase at a later date.
