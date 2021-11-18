Sharks at Blues: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are one game away from their own beds. Let’s hope that’s enough to propel them past the St. Louis Blues tonight.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Santeri Hatakka

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Nick Merkley

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Jordan Kyrou — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Ivan Barbashev

Klim Kostin — Tyler Bozak — James Neal

Torey Krug — Colton Parayko

Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella — Robert Bortuzzo

Ville Husso

Jordan Binnington

Expected Scratches: Jake Walman, Niko Mikkola

Injured Reserve: Brayden Schenn (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSMW and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.