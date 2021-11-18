 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Blues: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Adin Hill #33 of the San Jose Sharks gets into a fight with Jake Neighbours #63 of the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center on November 04, 2021 in San Jose, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are one game away from their own beds. Let’s hope that’s enough to propel them past the St. Louis Blues tonight.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Santeri Hatakka

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Nick Merkley

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Jordan Kyrou — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Vladimir Tarasenko
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Ivan Barbashev
Klim Kostin — Tyler Bozak — James Neal

Torey Krug — Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella — Robert Bortuzzo

Ville Husso
Jordan Binnington

Expected Scratches: Jake Walman, Niko Mikkola

Injured Reserve: Brayden Schenn (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSMW and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

