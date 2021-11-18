Sharks at Blues: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are one game away from their own beds. Let’s hope that’s enough to propel them past the St. Louis Blues tonight.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Santeri Hatakka
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Nick Merkley
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)
ST. LOUIS BLUES
Jordan Kyrou — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Vladimir Tarasenko
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Ivan Barbashev
Klim Kostin — Tyler Bozak — James Neal
Torey Krug — Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella — Robert Bortuzzo
Ville Husso
Jordan Binnington
Expected Scratches: Jake Walman, Niko Mikkola
Injured Reserve: Brayden Schenn (upper body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSMW and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
