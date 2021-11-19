Deep Blue Sea: Has Kane played his last game with Sharks?

Ahead of last night’s game against the St. Louis Blues, the great Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now and NBC Sports Bay Area joined the Sharks’ pre-game show for his television debut and offered some pretty insight regarding Evander Kane.

When asked if it’s safe to say that Kane will not be with the team when his suspension concludes on Nov. 30, Peng said he has “no sense” that Kane has been skating or practicing at all in San Jose, and says that he hasn’t asked head coach Bob Boughner about Kane since the last homestand three weeks ago.

I talk Evander Kane, Bob Boughner's quick hook this year & William Eklund in my @NBCSSharks TV debut (HT @NickFlohr_ for vid) pic.twitter.com/EzUKWx6m83 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 19, 2021

Peng also noted a previous quote from Boughner that he did not know where Kane was back when he was last asked, which is strange, given that he’s a prominent player in the organization.

Peng said that he is sticking by his guess that Kane has played his last game with the San Jose Sharks, but we’ll find out in the coming days.

In my opinion, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as there have been countless quotes from players and staff regarding how the Sharks react differently this season when things are going poorly and keep working together as a team, and many players say that this season has been more fun that previous seasons. You’ve got to think that Kane’s absence isn’t wholly unrelated.

Kane, 30, posted 49 points through 56 games played last season and is currently serving a 21-game suspension for violating the NHL and NHLPA’s COVID Protocol.

Editor’s Note: Wanted to sneak in here to offer my biggest of congratulations to Fear The Fin alum Sheng Peng on his television debut with NBCSCA last night! Sharks Territory loves Sheng and we couldn’t be prouder. Congrats, and can’t wait to see you shine even further! — Sie

News & Notes

Four NHL GMs on the hot seat [The Hockey News]

California Dreaming: Can the Ducks, Sharks and Kings keep this up? [The Athletic]

Sharks feeling blue after trip ends with loss [Lets go Sharks]

Blood in the Water

Scores & Recaps

Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!

On the Schedule