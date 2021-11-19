Kevin Labanc suspended one game for slew-footing

San Jose Sharks winger Kevin Labanc has been suspended one game for slew-footing, as announced by the NHL Department of Player Safety following his meeting with the Department earlier today.

San Jose’s Kevin Labanc has been suspended for one game for Slew-footing St. Louis’ Tyler Bozak. https://t.co/EpfysIQRQJ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 19, 2021

Labanc had a hearing to determine the punishment for the incident from last night’s game.

At 8:59 of the first period, a minor penalty was called on Labanc for tripping the St. Louis Blues’ Tyler Bozak. The pair were skating toward the boards, when Labanc fell behind and into Bozak, pushing the Blues forward’s feet out from under him. Bozak remained in the game and the Blues scored a goal on the ensuing power play.

The NHL Player Safety video explains the decision: “What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the speed the players are traveling and their proximity to the boards ... Labanc leaves Bozak with little to no ability to defend or protect himself prior to hitting the boards with force.”

This is Labanc’s first suspension in his NHL career and he had no prior fines. The 25-year-old will forfeit $23,625, based on his $4.725 million contract, which will be put toward the Player’s Assistance Fund, per the terms of the NHL/NHLPA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He will be eligible to return on Monday, Nov. 22, against the Carolina Hurricanes at SAP Center.