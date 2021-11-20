Capitals at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks have returned home to take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Rudolfs Balcers

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Matt Nieto

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Kevin Labanc, Jeffrey Viel

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body)

Suspended: Kevin Labanc

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary — Connor McMichael — Daniel Sprong

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby — Garrett Pilon — Garnet Hathaway

Carl Hagelin — Aliaksei Protas — Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk — Justin Schultz

Ilya Samsonov

Vitek Vanecek

Expected Scratches: Matt Irwin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured Reserve: Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Nic Dowd (lower body), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Anthony Mantha (shoulder surgery)

COVID-19 Protocol: Lars Eller

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSWA and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.