Capitals at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks have returned home to take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Rudolfs Balcers
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Matt Nieto
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Kevin Labanc, Jeffrey Viel
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body)
Suspended: Kevin Labanc
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Tom Wilson
Conor Sheary — Connor McMichael — Daniel Sprong
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby — Garrett Pilon — Garnet Hathaway
Carl Hagelin — Aliaksei Protas — Brett Leason
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen
Trevor van Riemsdyk — Justin Schultz
Ilya Samsonov
Vitek Vanecek
Expected Scratches: Matt Irwin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured Reserve: Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Nic Dowd (lower body), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Anthony Mantha (shoulder surgery)
COVID-19 Protocol: Lars Eller
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSWA and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
