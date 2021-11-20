 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Capitals at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
/ new
San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) moves the puck away from the net in the second period against the Washington Capitals on January 5, 2020 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks have returned home to take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Rudolfs Balcers
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Matt Nieto

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Kevin Labanc, Jeffrey Viel

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body)

Suspended: Kevin Labanc

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Tom Wilson
Conor Sheary — Connor McMichael — Daniel Sprong
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby — Garrett Pilon — Garnet Hathaway
Carl Hagelin — Aliaksei Protas — Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen
Trevor van Riemsdyk — Justin Schultz

Ilya Samsonov
Vitek Vanecek

Expected Scratches: Matt Irwin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured Reserve: Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Nic Dowd (lower body), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Anthony Mantha (shoulder surgery)

COVID-19 Protocol: Lars Eller

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSWA and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...