Hurricanes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Carolina Hurricanes are in town and the San Jose Sharks are looking to get back in the win column against one of the league’s best.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Vincent Trocheck — Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin — Brendan Smith

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Ian Cole — Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Expected Scratches: Derek Stepan

Injured Reserve: None

COVID-19 Protocol: Ethan Bear

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSSO and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

