 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hurricanes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
/ new
San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) with the puck during the first period of the Carolina Hurricanes game on December 5, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are in town and the San Jose Sharks are looking to get back in the win column against one of the league’s best.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Vincent Trocheck — Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin — Brendan Smith
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Ian Cole — Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen

Expected Scratches: Derek Stepan

Injured Reserve: None

COVID-19 Protocol: Ethan Bear

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSSO and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...