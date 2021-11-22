Hurricanes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Carolina Hurricanes are in town and the San Jose Sharks are looking to get back in the win column against one of the league’s best.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Scott Reedy
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Vincent Trocheck — Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Steven Lorentz
Jaccob Slavin — Brendan Smith
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Ian Cole — Tony DeAngelo
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Expected Scratches: Derek Stepan
Injured Reserve: None
COVID-19 Protocol: Ethan Bear
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on BSSO and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
