Deep Blue Sea: Sharks prospects Gaudreau, Coe named OHL players of the week

It’s been a bright week for the future of the San Jose Sharks: the Ontario Hockey League’s weekly honors for Goaltender of the Week and Player of the Week were won by Sharks prospects this week.

Benjamin Gaudreau, named OHL goaltender of the Week, secured his first career shutout in junior hockey this week, saving all 26 shots that came his way in a 4-0 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.

Gaudreau posted a 2-0-1-0 record, a 1.97 goals-against average (GAA) and .942 save percentage (SV%) through three games with the Sarnia Sting, saving 97 of 103 shots during that span. He’s also been consistent over the course of the season, with a 5-2-3 record, 2.98 GAA, and .912 SV%.

Gaudreau was selected 81st overall by the Sharks in the 2021 draft, the fourth goaltender selected in the draft class. He’s well-loved by whatever locker room he’s in, and you’ll rarely see him without a smile on his face. Gaudreau is also the highest-drafted goaltender in franchise history with the Sting, going seventh-overall in 2019.

Brandon Coe had a great week with the North Bay Battalion, putting up 3 goals and 8 points over three games, earning himself the Player of the Week title. He’s dominated the OHL all season, with 33 points (9 goals, 24 assists) in 19 games, leading his team in scoring.

Coe was selected in the fourth-round, 98th overall, by the Sharks at the 2020 NHL draft, and while admittedly his production is inflated as an over-ager — Coe turns 20 years old in December — it’s still nice to see a mid-round pick producing at that level.

It’ll be exciting to see what the future holds for these young Sharks, but for now, it feels great seeing this:

Brandon Coe is on hat trick watch.pic.twitter.com/wCf44OYKDW — The Content Boyz (@LockedOnSharks) November 21, 2021

