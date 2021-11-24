Deep Blue Sea: Sharks willing to retain salary to move Kane

With less than a week remaining before Evander Kane’s 21-game suspension ends, it appears his days in San Jose are numbered and the team is exploring their options to move the 30-year-old winger.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on yesterday’s Jeff Marek show that the San Jose Sharks’ front office has said they would be willing to retain salary, if a deal were to be made to trade Kane. Kane is in the middle of a seven-year contract, with a $7 million annual price tag. The contract is front-loaded in real dollars, which would save $2 million in the final two years for whomever is paying.
The contract also includes a modified no-trade clause. Kane submits a list of three teams he would accept a trade to, however, if the option is to play for a team who wants to acquire him, versus potentially being sat in San Jose, it’s possible he waives this to accept a trade.
News & Notes
- Report: Sharks would retain salary to try to trade Kane [NBC Sports Bay Area]
- Sharks’ Dahlen out vs. Ottawa Senators, could miss more games [The Mercury News]
- Bob Boughner knew James Reimer was ‘all in’ with the Sharks. A late-night phone call proved it. [The Reporter]
- Sharks ‘looking to mix it up’ as depth scoring still a concern despite offseason additions [The Athletic]
- NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the breakout player for every team [ESPN]
- If I can take a moment of your time, and if you’ve ever enjoyed Bryan’s work here at FTF, please consider donating and sharing this fund for a family member of his who is recovering from severe burns after an accident:
hey folks, if you've got a minute and some spare dollars, one of our contributors to @fearthefin has a family member who could use help as she recovers from third degree burns and major skin grafts to her back and arms. shares are massively appreciated!https://t.co/O9ZI4QGVid— sie ✨ (taylor's version) (@nowyousieme) November 24, 2021
Blood in the Water
- NHL quarter-mark awards: Can anyone challenge Draisaitl, McDavid for Hart? [Sportsnet]
- Connor McDavid’s massive house has hockey fans buzzing on social media [Yahoo! Sports]
- LeBrun: NHL’s Olympic participation facing new concerns and hurdles [The Athletic]
- Secret Formula: Analytics in the NHL [The Hockey News]
- NHL surprises, disappointments at quarter point of season [The Detroit News]
- Big injuries and absences disrupt NHL Thanksgiving benchmark [USA Today]
- Coyne Schofield discusses role with Blackhawks in sit-down with NHL.com [NHL.com]
- Top 5 Things That You’ll Never See Return in the NHL [The Hockey News]
- What we’re thankful for in hockey in 2021 [ESPN+]
- Hockeyland: the Minnesota towns where high school players are stars [The Guardian]
Scores & Recaps
- Philadelphia Flyers 0, Tampa Bay Lightning 4
- Edmonton Oilers 1, Dallas Stars 4
- Chicago Blackhawks 2, Calgary Flames 5
Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!
On the Schedule
- Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on MSG-B, NESN, ESPN+
- Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on BSFL, NBCSP, ESPN+
- Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on MSG+, BSN, BSWI+, ESPN+
- Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on NHLN, SNP, ATTSN-PT
- Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on SN1, SNE, SNO, NBCSWA+, RDS, ESPN+
- Winnipeg Jets at Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on SNW, BSOH, ESPN+
- St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on BSDET+, BSMW, ESPN+
- New York Rangers at New York Islanders, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on MSG+ 2, MSG, ESPN+
- Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on BSSO, ATTSN-RM, ESPN+
- Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, ESPN+
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on TNT, SNO
- Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on ROOT-NW, BSSO, ESPN+
- Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on BSAZ+, SNW, ESPN+
- Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSCA, TSN5, RDS, ESPN+
Loading comments...