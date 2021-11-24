Deep Blue Sea: Sharks willing to retain salary to move Kane

With less than a week remaining before Evander Kane’s 21-game suspension ends, it appears his days in San Jose are numbered and the team is exploring their options to move the 30-year-old winger.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on yesterday’s Jeff Marek show that the San Jose Sharks’ front office has said they would be willing to retain salary, if a deal were to be made to trade Kane. Kane is in the middle of a seven-year contract, with a $7 million annual price tag. The contract is front-loaded in real dollars, which would save $2 million in the final two years for whomever is paying.

The contract also includes a modified no-trade clause. Kane submits a list of three teams he would accept a trade to, however, if the option is to play for a team who wants to acquire him, versus potentially being sat in San Jose, it’s possible he waives this to accept a trade.

News & Notes

