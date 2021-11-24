 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Deep Blue Sea: Sharks willing to retain salary to move Kane

Plus the McDavid nightmare mansion, power rankings and more in today’s news and notes.

By Sie Morley
/ new
Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on April 16, 2021 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

With less than a week remaining before Evander Kane’s 21-game suspension ends, it appears his days in San Jose are numbered and the team is exploring their options to move the 30-year-old winger.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on yesterday’s Jeff Marek show that the San Jose Sharks’ front office has said they would be willing to retain salary, if a deal were to be made to trade Kane. Kane is in the middle of a seven-year contract, with a $7 million annual price tag. The contract is front-loaded in real dollars, which would save $2 million in the final two years for whomever is paying.

The contract also includes a modified no-trade clause. Kane submits a list of three teams he would accept a trade to, however, if the option is to play for a team who wants to acquire him, versus potentially being sat in San Jose, it’s possible he waives this to accept a trade.

News & Notes

  • Report: Sharks would retain salary to try to trade Kane [NBC Sports Bay Area]
  • Sharks’ Dahlen out vs. Ottawa Senators, could miss more games [The Mercury News]
  • Bob Boughner knew James Reimer was ‘all in’ with the Sharks. A late-night phone call proved it. [The Reporter]
  • Sharks ‘looking to mix it up’ as depth scoring still a concern despite offseason additions [The Athletic]
  • NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the breakout player for every team [ESPN]
  • If I can take a moment of your time, and if you’ve ever enjoyed Bryan’s work here at FTF, please consider donating and sharing this fund for a family member of his who is recovering from severe burns after an accident:

Blood in the Water

  • NHL quarter-mark awards: Can anyone challenge Draisaitl, McDavid for Hart? [Sportsnet]
  • Connor McDavid’s massive house has hockey fans buzzing on social media [Yahoo! Sports]
  • LeBrun: NHL’s Olympic participation facing new concerns and hurdles [The Athletic]
  • Secret Formula: Analytics in the NHL [The Hockey News]
  • NHL surprises, disappointments at quarter point of season [The Detroit News]
  • Big injuries and absences disrupt NHL Thanksgiving benchmark [USA Today]
  • Coyne Schofield discusses role with Blackhawks in sit-down with NHL.com [NHL.com]
  • Top 5 Things That You’ll Never See Return in the NHL [The Hockey News]
  • What we’re thankful for in hockey in 2021 [ESPN+]
  • Hockeyland: the Minnesota towns where high school players are stars [The Guardian]

Scores & Recaps

Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!

On the Schedule

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...