Senators at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks have two games left in this homestand, closing out the season series against the Ottawa Senators tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Scott Reedy
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)
OTTAWA SENATORS
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Zach Sanford
Nick Paul — Tim Stutzle — Connor Brown
Alex Formenton — Chris Tierney — Tyler Ennis
Parker Kelly — Dylan Gambrell — Austin Watson
Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev
Victor Mete — Artem Zub
Nick Holden — Lassi Thomson
Matt Murray
Filip Gustavsson
Expected Scratches: Logan Shaw, Michael Del Zotto, Anton Forsberg
Injured Reserve: Erik Brannstrom (hand), Shane Pinto (shoulder), Colin White (shoulder), Josh Brown (hand)
COVID-19 Protocol: Drake Batherson
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on TSN5, RDS and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
