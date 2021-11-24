Senators at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks have two games left in this homestand, closing out the season series against the Ottawa Senators tonight.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

OTTAWA SENATORS

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Zach Sanford

Nick Paul — Tim Stutzle — Connor Brown

Alex Formenton — Chris Tierney — Tyler Ennis

Parker Kelly — Dylan Gambrell — Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev

Victor Mete — Artem Zub

Nick Holden — Lassi Thomson

Matt Murray

Filip Gustavsson

Expected Scratches: Logan Shaw, Michael Del Zotto, Anton Forsberg

Injured Reserve: Erik Brannstrom (hand), Shane Pinto (shoulder), Colin White (shoulder), Josh Brown (hand)

COVID-19 Protocol: Drake Batherson

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on TSN5, RDS and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.