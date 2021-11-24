 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Senators at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Ottawa Senators Right Wing Connor Brown (28) completes a pass while battling San Jose Sharks Defenceman Erik Karlsson (65) during second period National Hockey League action on October 21, 2021, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks have two games left in this homestand, closing out the season series against the Ottawa Senators tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

OTTAWA SENATORS

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Zach Sanford
Nick Paul — Tim Stutzle — Connor Brown
Alex Formenton — Chris Tierney — Tyler Ennis
Parker Kelly — Dylan Gambrell — Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev
Victor Mete — Artem Zub
Nick Holden — Lassi Thomson

Matt Murray
Filip Gustavsson

Expected Scratches: Logan Shaw, Michael Del Zotto, Anton Forsberg

Injured Reserve: Erik Brannstrom (hand), Shane Pinto (shoulder), Colin White (shoulder), Josh Brown (hand)

COVID-19 Protocol: Drake Batherson

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on TSN5, RDS and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

