Maple Leafs at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Hopefully the San Jose Sharks aren’t too full of turkey, because the Toronto Maple Leafs are in town.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Scott Reedy
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Alexander Kerfoot — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nick Ritchie — David Kampf — Wayne Simmonds
Pierre Engvall — Kirill Semyonov — Jason Spezza
Morgan Rielly — T.J. Brodie
Jake Muzzin — Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Jack Campbell
Expected Scratches: Travis Dermott, Kyle Clifford, Ondrej Kase
Injured Reserve: Ilya Mikheyev (broken thumb), Petr Mrazek (groin)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on SNO and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
