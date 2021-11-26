Maple Leafs at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Hopefully the San Jose Sharks aren’t too full of turkey, because the Toronto Maple Leafs are in town.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Scott Reedy

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner

Alexander Kerfoot — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nick Ritchie — David Kampf — Wayne Simmonds

Pierre Engvall — Kirill Semyonov — Jason Spezza

Morgan Rielly — T.J. Brodie

Jake Muzzin — Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Jack Campbell

Expected Scratches: Travis Dermott, Kyle Clifford, Ondrej Kase

Injured Reserve: Ilya Mikheyev (broken thumb), Petr Mrazek (groin)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on SNO and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.