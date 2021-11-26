 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maple Leafs at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Ondrej Kase #25 of the Toronto Maple Leafs attempts to block a puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on October 22, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Hopefully the San Jose Sharks aren’t too full of turkey, because the Toronto Maple Leafs are in town.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Scott Reedy

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Alexander Kerfoot — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nick Ritchie — David Kampf — Wayne Simmonds
Pierre Engvall — Kirill Semyonov — Jason Spezza

Morgan Rielly — T.J. Brodie
Jake Muzzin — Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll
Jack Campbell

Expected Scratches: Travis Dermott, Kyle Clifford, Ondrej Kase

Injured Reserve: Ilya Mikheyev (broken thumb), Petr Mrazek (groin)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on SNO and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

