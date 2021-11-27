Deep Blue Sea: Doug Wilson takes temporary medical leave

San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary medical leave of absence, the team announced on Friday.
Statement from the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/WRKFReLtpa— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 26, 2021
Wilson has been dealing with a “persistent cough” since September, and the ailment is now affecting his sleep, but his absence is not believed to be related to COVID-19.
Assistant general manager Joe Will will take over the day-to-day duties during Wilson’s absence. He has been the Sharks’ assistant general manager for the last 11 seasons and has been the team’s AHL general manager for the last nine.
Wilson was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame due to his efforts as a player, where he put up 237 goals and 827 points through 1,024 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Sharks.
We send nothing our best wishes to Wilson and hope all the best for him going forward.
News & Notes
- Evander Kane’s status with Sharks still uncertain as suspension ends [YardBarker]
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rutherford, Hamilton, Flames, Coyotes, and the Sharks [NHL Rumors]
friedman on leafs intermission says he expects kane to be assigned to the ahl, and that teams may wish to see him play with the sharks before potentially acquiring him.— sie ✨ (taylor's version) (@nowyousieme) November 27, 2021
Blood in the Water
- Report: Sens G Murray to be placed on waivers [TSN]
- Russia-based insults led Rangers’ Artemi Panarin to hurl glove at Brad Marchand [New York Post]
- Devils take jokes about Jersey jersey, make Hat hat for charity [NHL.com]
- Kraken captain Mark Giordano enters COVID protocol [Pro Hockey Rumors]
- Blackhawks place forward Adam Gaudette on waivers [Sportsnet]
- Bo Horvat: “It’s exhausting and unacceptable” [Yahoo Sports]
Scores & Recaps
- St. Louis Blues 2, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)
- Winnipeg Jets 1, Minnesota Wild 7
- Carolina Hurricanes 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3
- Ottawa Senators 0, Anaheim Ducks 4
- Florida Panthers 3, Washington Capitals 4
- New Jersey Devils 2, Nashville Predators 4
- Montreal Canadiens 1, Buffalo Sabres 4
- Vancouver Canucks 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 4
- Seattle Kraken 0, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
- Pittsburgh Penguins 1, New York Islanders 0
- Colorado Avalanche 1, Dallas Stars 3
- New York Rangers 5, Boston Bruins 2
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, San Jose Sharks 1
Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!
On the Schedule
- Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers, 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on BSFL, ROOT SNW, ESPN+
- Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on NHLN, CITY, SNW, SNP, SNRM
- Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on CBC, SNE, SNO, TVAS, SNPT, ESPN+
- Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on SN1, TVAS2, BSW, ESPN+
- Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on BSDET, MSG-B, ESPN+
- Columbus Blue Jackets at St. Louis Blues at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on BSMW, BSOH, ESPN+
- Dallas Stars at Arizona Coyotes at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on BSAZ+, BSSW+, ESPN+
- Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ALT, BSSO, ESPN+
- Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on CBC, SN, CITY, ESPN+
Loading comments...