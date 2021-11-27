Deep Blue Sea: Doug Wilson takes temporary medical leave

San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary medical leave of absence, the team announced on Friday.

Statement from the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/WRKFReLtpa — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 26, 2021

Wilson has been dealing with a “persistent cough” since September, and the ailment is now affecting his sleep, but his absence is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Assistant general manager Joe Will will take over the day-to-day duties during Wilson’s absence. He has been the Sharks’ assistant general manager for the last 11 seasons and has been the team’s AHL general manager for the last nine.

Wilson was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame due to his efforts as a player, where he put up 237 goals and 827 points through 1,024 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Sharks.

We send nothing our best wishes to Wilson and hope all the best for him going forward.

