Deep Blue Sea: Joe Thornton moves up in all-time scoring

San Jose Sharks legend and current Florida Panthers forward Joe Thornton moved up in the NHL’s all-time scoring list last night, moving into 13th place and trailing Mark Recchi by just one point for 12th place.

Thornton’s point came as a secondary assist on a goal by Patric Hornqvist during what would eventually become a 4-1 loss for the Panthers. He has tallied 1 goal and 3 points through 11 games this season, over a campaign where he has struggled with injuries early on.

Through his 1,691 game career, Thornton has totaled 426 goals and 1,532 points, becoming one of the league’s most premier playmakers over the course of his playing time.

It’ll be interesting to see how far Thornton can make it. As mentioned, he trails 12th place by just one point but trails Ray Bourque’s 11th place spot by 47 points. If this is the final season of his career, it’ll be almost impossible for Thornton to get there.

Nonetheless, it has been such a terrific career for Jumbo Joe. He’s a legend in San Jose and the Bay Area, and most definitely in the NHL history books as well.

