 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
/ new
Lucas Carlsson #46 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Lean Bergmann #45 of the San Jose Sharks battle for the puck in the third period at the United Center on March 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Scott Reedy

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Brandon Hagel — Jonathan Toews — Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat — Kirby Dach — Dominik Kubalik
Philipp Kurashev — Henrik Borgstrom — Ryan Carpenter
Reese Johnson — Dylan Strome — Jujhar Khaira

Calvin de Haan — Seth Jones
Jake McCabe — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kalynuk — Erik Gustafsson

Marc-Andre Fleury
Kevin Lankinen

Expected Scratches: Adam Gaudette, Caleb Jones, Mike Hardman

Injured Reserve: Tyler Johnson (neck), Riley Stillman (knee)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and regionally on NBCSCH and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...