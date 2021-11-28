Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are hoping to wipe the board clean as they embark on a five-game road trip, starting tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Scott Reedy

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Brandon Hagel — Jonathan Toews — Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat — Kirby Dach — Dominik Kubalik

Philipp Kurashev — Henrik Borgstrom — Ryan Carpenter

Reese Johnson — Dylan Strome — Jujhar Khaira

Calvin de Haan — Seth Jones

Jake McCabe — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kalynuk — Erik Gustafsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Kevin Lankinen

Expected Scratches: Adam Gaudette, Caleb Jones, Mike Hardman

Injured Reserve: Tyler Johnson (neck), Riley Stillman (knee)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and regionally on NBCSCH and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.