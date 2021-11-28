Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are hoping to wipe the board clean as they embark on a five-game road trip, starting tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Scott Reedy
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Lane Pederson (lower body), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Brandon Hagel — Jonathan Toews — Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat — Kirby Dach — Dominik Kubalik
Philipp Kurashev — Henrik Borgstrom — Ryan Carpenter
Reese Johnson — Dylan Strome — Jujhar Khaira
Calvin de Haan — Seth Jones
Jake McCabe — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kalynuk — Erik Gustafsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Kevin Lankinen
Expected Scratches: Adam Gaudette, Caleb Jones, Mike Hardman
Injured Reserve: Tyler Johnson (neck), Riley Stillman (knee)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and regionally on NBCSCH and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
