Deep Blue Sea: Canadiens fire Marc Bergevin

Yesterday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they have fired general manager Marc Bergevin, just months after making the Stanley Cup Final.

Along with this, the club also said that they have relieved assistant general manager Trevor Timmins, and Paul Wilson, Senior Vice President of Affairs and Communications, of their duties following the team's 6-15-2 start to the season.

This news isn’t entirely out of nowhere, as Bergevin was in the final year of his contract, and with the team out of the playoff picture, it only made sense. He has been the team’s general manager since the spring of 2012. Bergevin previously said he would see out the remainder of the final season of his contract, however after one of the team’s worst starts in history, the front office decided a change was needed.

“Thanks to everyone who, in one way or another, has helped make this dream come true. Thanks to Geoff for his dedication, support, and trust throughout this journey. [...] It is with my head high and unforgettable memories that I am leaving my role as General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens,” said Bergevin in a release. “I wish this organization and my successor all the best for the future.”

Some potential candidates for the new general manager role include Mathieu Darche, Martin Madden Jr., Daniel Briere, and Roberto Luongo. The organization has made it clear that they prefer to hire a French-speaking replacement.

In another move, Jeff Gorton has been hired to be the team’s new Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. Gorton was the general manager of the New York Rangers from 2015-2021 before being fired in May.

