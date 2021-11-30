 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Devils: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks takes a face-off against Michael McLeod #20 of the New Jersey Devils in a regular season game at SAP Center on November 6, 2021 in San Jose, California. Photo by Amanda Cain/NHLI

The San Jose Sharks close out the season series against the New Jersey Devils tonight in Newark.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Andrew Cogliano, Jasper Weatherby, Scott Reedy

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Yegor Sharangovich
Andreas Johnsson — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Janne Kuokkanen — Pavel Zacha — Tomas Tatar
Jimmy Vesey — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Ryan Graves — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — P.K. Subban
Ty Smith — Damon Severson

Mackenzie Blackwood
Jonathan Bernier

Expected Scratches: Colton White, Chase DeLeo, Fabian Zetterlund, Mason Geertsen

Injured Reserve: Miles Wood (hip), Christian Jaros (hand), Tyce Thompson (upper body), Jesper Boqvist (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Streaming is available with a subscription. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

