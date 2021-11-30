Sharks at Devils: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks close out the season series against the New Jersey Devils tonight in Newark.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Andrew Cogliano, Jasper Weatherby, Scott Reedy
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Yegor Sharangovich
Andreas Johnsson — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Janne Kuokkanen — Pavel Zacha — Tomas Tatar
Jimmy Vesey — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian
Ryan Graves — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — P.K. Subban
Ty Smith — Damon Severson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Jonathan Bernier
Expected Scratches: Colton White, Chase DeLeo, Fabian Zetterlund, Mason Geertsen
Injured Reserve: Miles Wood (hip), Christian Jaros (hand), Tyce Thompson (upper body), Jesper Boqvist (upper body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Streaming is available with a subscription. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
