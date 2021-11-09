 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Flames: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks skates with control of the puck past Michael Stone #26 of the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game at SAP Center on February 10, 2020 in San Jose, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are heading back to Canada, as they take on the Calgary Flames.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — John Leonard

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Santeri Hatakka — Nicolas Meloche
Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley

Adin Hill
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Artemi Kniazev, Joel Kellman

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

COVID-19 Protocol: Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

CALGARY FLAMES

Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Tyler Pitlick
Milan Lucic — Dillon Dube — Andrew Mangiapane
Brad Richardson — Sean Monahan — Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Christopher Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Erik Gudbranson

Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

Expected Scratches: Walker Duehr, Michael Stone, Juuso Valimaki

Injured Reserve: Brett Ritchie (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on SN1 and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

