Sharks at Flames: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are heading back to Canada, as they take on the Calgary Flames.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley

Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — John Leonard

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Santeri Hatakka — Nicolas Meloche

Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Artemi Kniazev, Joel Kellman

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)

COVID-19 Protocol: Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

CALGARY FLAMES

Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Tyler Pitlick

Milan Lucic — Dillon Dube — Andrew Mangiapane

Brad Richardson — Sean Monahan — Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington — Christopher Tanev

Nikita Zadorov — Erik Gudbranson

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Expected Scratches: Walker Duehr, Michael Stone, Juuso Valimaki

Injured Reserve: Brett Ritchie (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on SN1 and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.