Sharks at Flames: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are heading back to Canada, as they take on the Calgary Flames.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — John Leonard
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Santeri Hatakka — Nicolas Meloche
Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Artemi Kniazev, Joel Kellman
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (finger)
COVID-19 Protocol: Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
CALGARY FLAMES
Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Tyler Pitlick
Milan Lucic — Dillon Dube — Andrew Mangiapane
Brad Richardson — Sean Monahan — Trevor Lewis
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Christopher Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Erik Gudbranson
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Expected Scratches: Walker Duehr, Michael Stone, Juuso Valimaki
Injured Reserve: Brett Ritchie (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on SN1 and NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.
