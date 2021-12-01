Deep Blue Sea: Jack Hughes signs extension with Devils

Fans of the New Jersey Devils were happy yesterday, as future superstar Jack Hughes signed an eight-year contract extension worth $8 million annually. This comes just a couple of months after defender Quinn Hughes re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for six years at $7.85 million annually. Looks like Jack had to one-up his older brother.

“I’m so excited to sign this deal for myself and for my family,” Hughes told the media on Tuesday. “I love being in New Jersey and I love playing in New Jersey. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else, and we are really building something special. I believe in what we are doing here, and we have a great chance to be successful for a long time.”

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald also spoke to the media at a press conference and had this to say about the young center:

“It’s a big day for the organization, today and the future. Jack Hughes is a hell of a player and we’re betting on him. I think it shows the commitment that Jack and his family has made to us, and in the same breath how (managing partners) David (Blitzer) and Josh (Harris) have made a commitment to Jack Hughes. “It’s a great day for us. We’re building something here. Adding this big piece, Jack Hughes and what he can bring to this organization and this league is super exciting.”

Hughes was drafted by the Devils with the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the US National Team Development Program, where he served as captain on the under-18 squad. The middle Hughes jumped straight into the NHL the next season, playing with the Devils for the last two years, netting 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists) in his rookie season and 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) last year, with both seasons shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This season, Hughes has been limited to just three games due to a shoulder injury, but even in that small sample size, his play shows the promise of a top-tier NHL player, netting 2 goals and 1 assist. Hughes made his return from injury last night against the Sharks, who handed the Devils a loss in return.

At the 2021 NHL Draft, New Jersey selected the youngest Hughes brother, Luke, in the first round (fourth overall). Luke is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2021-22 season.

