Stars at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

It’s Welcome Back Pavelski night at the tank as the Dallas Stars come to visit his former San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Lane Pederson, Alexei Melnichuk

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

DALLAS STARS

Jason Robertson — Joe Pavelski — Joel Kiviranta

Jacob Peterson — Jamie Benn — Alexander Radulov

Tanner Kero — Tyler Seguin — Denis Gurianov

Michael Raffl — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening

Ryan Suter — John Klingberg

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Andrej Sekera — Jani Hakanpaa

Braden Holtby

Jake Oettinger

Expected Scratches: Anton Khudobin, Joel Hanley

Injured Reserve: Roope Hintz (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.