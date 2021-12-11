 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stars at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Aaron Dell #30 of the San Jose Sharks prepares to make the save against Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars at SAP Center on January 11, 2020 in San Jose, California. Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s Welcome Back Pavelski night at the tank as the Dallas Stars come to visit his former San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Lane Pederson, Alexei Melnichuk

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

DALLAS STARS

Jason Robertson — Joe Pavelski — Joel Kiviranta
Jacob Peterson — Jamie Benn — Alexander Radulov
Tanner Kero — Tyler Seguin — Denis Gurianov
Michael Raffl — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening

Ryan Suter — John Klingberg
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera — Jani Hakanpaa

Braden Holtby
Jake Oettinger

Expected Scratches: Anton Khudobin, Joel Hanley

Injured Reserve: Roope Hintz (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

