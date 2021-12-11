Stars at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

It’s Welcome Back Pavelski night at the tank as the Dallas Stars come to visit his former San Jose Sharks.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Lane Pederson, Alexei Melnichuk
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
DALLAS STARS
Jason Robertson — Joe Pavelski — Joel Kiviranta
Jacob Peterson — Jamie Benn — Alexander Radulov
Tanner Kero — Tyler Seguin — Denis Gurianov
Michael Raffl — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening
Ryan Suter — John Klingberg
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera — Jani Hakanpaa
Braden Holtby
Jake Oettinger
Expected Scratches: Anton Khudobin, Joel Hanley
Injured Reserve: Roope Hintz (illness)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
Loading comments...