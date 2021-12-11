Deep Blue Sea: Bettman denies Coyotes relocation rumors

The only time the Arizona Coyotes are brought up in conversation lately is in discussions about their potential relocation, fueled by unpaid bills to the City of Glendale and a history of mismanagement.

Despite this, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has shut down all relocation rumors, stating that “the Coyotes aren’t going anywhere,” in Friday’s Board of Governors meeting, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Bettman says there’s no issue with the Arizona Coyotes. Downplayed the concerns. “The Coyotes aren’t going anywhere,” Bettman said addressing rumours of the team moving to another market. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 10, 2021

Since the beginning, it’s been a rough go of marketing the Coyotes in the desert. It’s been especially hard since August, when Glendale announced that they will opt-out of the lease agreement for Gila River Arena following the 2021-22 campaign, leaving the Coyotes scrambling to find a new place to play in for next season.

Reports from Katie Strang of The Athletic suggest the city was set to lock the team out of Gila River Arena on Dec. 20, as they had failed to pay $1.3 million in state and city taxes. The team quickly released a statement and paid back what was owed the following morning, but the damage was already done.

I’m a big believer in hockey in the desert, especially like Arizona as a market. However, it seems as though the team is always making the news for the wrong reasons, and that might lead to their demise.

