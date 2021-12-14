Canada announces roster for 2022 World Junior Championship

On Sunday, Canada announced the 25-man roster for the 2022 men’s World Junior Championship. The roster features two projected first overall picks in 2022 and 2023 —Shane Wright and Connor Bedard, respectively — as well as last year’s first overall pick and Buffalo Sabres prospect, Owen Power.

The biggest name on the roster is Bedard, who is just the eighth 16-year-old to represent Canada at the tournament, joining Connor McDavid (2014), Sidney Crosby (2004), Jason Spezza (2000), Jay Bouwmeester (2000), Eric Lindros (1990), Bill Campbell (1981) and Wanye Gretzky (1978).

Canada earned silver in last year’s World Juniors, losing in the Finals to the United States. This year’s team will feature three returning players from last year’s tournament: forward Cole Perfetti, defenseman Kaiden Guhle and goaltender Dylan Garand. Perfetti is the most experience player on the roster, with 50 professional games played in the AHL and NHL.

Canada will be playing in Group A in Edmonton, along with Finland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria.

The players in the final round of cuts were forwards Zach Dean, William Dufour, Luke Evangelista, Jack Finley, Hendrix Lapierre, Joshua Roy and Ryan Tverberg and defensemen Dameon Hunt and Vincent Iorio. One of the notable cuts from the roster was Hendrix Lapierre, a 2020 first rounder by the Washington Capitals. The cuts were made after the team’s win against the U Sports All-Stars in Calgary.

Canada opens the tournament against the Czech Republic on Dec. 26, with pre-tournament play starting on Dec. 20.

2022 Canada WJC Roster

GOALTENDERS

Brett Brochu (2022 Draft Eligible)

Sebastian Cossa (Detroit Red Wings, 2021)

Dylan Garand (New York Rangers, 2020)

DEFENDERS

Lukas Cormier (Vegas Golden Knights, 2020)

Kaiden Guhle (Montreal Canadiens, 2020)

Carson Lambos (Minnesota Wild, 2021)

Ryan O’Rourke (Minnesota Wild, 2020)

Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres, 2021)

Donovan Sebrango (Detroit Red Wings, 2020)

Ronan Seeley (Carolina Hurricanes, 2020)

Olen Zellweger (Anahiem Ducks, 2021)

FORWARDS

Connor Bedard (2023 draft eligible)

Xavier Bourgault (Edmonton Oilers, 2021)

Mavrik Bourque (Dallas Stars, 2020)

Will Cuylle (New York Rangers, 2020)

Elliot Desnoyers (Philadelphia Flyers, 2020)

Ridly Greig (Ottawa Senators, 2020)

Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes, 2021)

Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets, 2021)

Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks, 2021)

Jake Neighbours (St. Louis Blues, 2020)

Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets, 2020)

Justin Sourdif (Florida Panthers, 2020)

Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars, 2021)

Shane Wright (2022 Draft Eligible)