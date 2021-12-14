Deep Blue Sea: Olympic men’s hockey roster projections

The Beijing Winter Olympics are fast approaching in February, and the buzz around who may or may not be selected for their country’s national team has already begun. Rudolfs Balcers is a lock for Latvia, and Timo Meier for Switzerland, but there’s plenty of top-end talent to choose from when it comes to the North American national teams.

In my heart, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson make Sweden’s roster (the Swedish scout has been in attendance for at least one San Jose Sharks game), but part of the fun of the Olympics is speculating who will be called up to represent their country.

With COVID cases rising, the ever-present risk of injury and the NHL already falling behind schedule with postponed games, it’s still possible that the league changes their mind and forbids players from participating in the Olympics.

In fact, the NHL’s Board of Governors met on Dec. 9 and 10 to discuss NHL participation in the Olympics, among other docket items. For now, the league is still allowing players to report to their national teams, which means it’s the perfect time to flex my intuition and give my ideal rosters for the USA and Canada.

USA Projection

Forwards

Kyle Connor — Auston Matthews* — Blake Wheeler

Brady Tkachuk — Patrick Kane* — T.J. Oshie

Jason Robertson — Vincent Trochek — Matthew Tkachuk

Anders Lee — Jack Eichel — Joe Pavelski

Defenders

Seth Jones* — Adam Fox

Jaccob Slavin — Brett Pesce

Charlie McAvoy — Alec Martinez

Goaltenders

Jack Campbell

Thatcher Demko

Alex Nedeljkovic

Canada Projection

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid* — Mitch Marner

Jonathan Huberdeau — Sidney Crosby* — Nate Mackinnon

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Mark Stone

Zach Hyman — Steven Stamkos — Brendan Gallagher

Defenders

Cale Makar — Alex Pietrangelo*

Mackenzie Weegar — Shea Theodore

Mario Ferraro — Dougie Hamilton

Goaltenders

James Reimer

Jordan Binnington

Mackenzie Blackwood

*denotes confirmed players

Let us know in the comments what your Olympic roster projections are (and which Sharks players are on your teams).

