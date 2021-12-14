 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kraken at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) skates during a time out during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars on December 11, 2021 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Time to meet the new kids on the block, as the Seattle Kraken come to visit the San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Jayden Halbgewachs

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Jaden Schwartz — Jared McCann — Jordan Eberle
Marcus Johansson — Alex Wennberg — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Geekie — Calle Jarnkrok
Ryan Donato — Alexander True — Joonas Donskoi

Mark Giordano — Jamie Oleksiak
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Carson Soucy — Jeremy Lauzon

Chris Driedger
Philipp Grubauer

Expected Scratches: Haydn Fleury, Will Borgen, Max McCormick

Injured Reserve: None

COVID-19 Protocol: Colin Blackwell, Yanni Gourde, Riley Sheahan

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

