Kraken at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Time to meet the new kids on the block, as the Seattle Kraken come to visit the San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Jayden Halbgewachs

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Jaden Schwartz — Jared McCann — Jordan Eberle

Marcus Johansson — Alex Wennberg — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Geekie — Calle Jarnkrok

Ryan Donato — Alexander True — Joonas Donskoi

Mark Giordano — Jamie Oleksiak

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Carson Soucy — Jeremy Lauzon

Chris Driedger

Philipp Grubauer

Expected Scratches: Haydn Fleury, Will Borgen, Max McCormick

Injured Reserve: None

COVID-19 Protocol: Colin Blackwell, Yanni Gourde, Riley Sheahan

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.