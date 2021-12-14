Kraken at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Time to meet the new kids on the block, as the Seattle Kraken come to visit the San Jose Sharks.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Jayden Halbgewachs
Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
SEATTLE KRAKEN
Jaden Schwartz — Jared McCann — Jordan Eberle
Marcus Johansson — Alex Wennberg — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Geekie — Calle Jarnkrok
Ryan Donato — Alexander True — Joonas Donskoi
Mark Giordano — Jamie Oleksiak
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Carson Soucy — Jeremy Lauzon
Chris Driedger
Philipp Grubauer
Expected Scratches: Haydn Fleury, Will Borgen, Max McCormick
Injured Reserve: None
COVID-19 Protocol: Colin Blackwell, Yanni Gourde, Riley Sheahan
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
