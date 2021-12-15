USA announces roster for 2022 World Junior Championship

USA Hockey announced their roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship on Tuesday.

There will be six returning players from the 2021 gold medal winning team: forwards Matty Beniers, Brett Berard and Landon Slaggert and defensemen Brock Faber, Tyler Kleven and Jake Sanderson.

One of the highlights of this roster is the blue line. Aside from the three returning defensemen — Faber, Kleven, and Sanderson — the team will be adding Luke Hughes, the fourth-overall pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Luke Cooley, who is currently on the US National Development Team, is the youngest player on the roster at 17 years old and is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Some of the final cuts that were made from the preliminary roster were forwards Declan McDonnell and Dylan Peterson, defensemen Connor Kelley and Jacob Truscott and goaltender Luke Pavicich. They also lost San Jose Sharks forward prospect Thomas Bordeleau due to a positive COVID test earlier this week. It’s a heart-breaking cut, as Bordeleau also missed making his debut at World Juniors last year due to exposure to COVID-19.

Team USA will be playing in Group B with Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland. Group B will play their preliminary round in Red Deer, Alberta at Westerner Park Centrium.

Team USA opens up tournament play against Slovakia on Dec. 26.

2022 United States WJC Roster

GOALTENDERS

Drew Commesso (Chicago Blackhawks, 2020)

Kaidan Mbereko (2022 Draft Eligible)

Dylan Silverstein (2022 Draft Eligible)

DEFENDERS

Brock Faber (Los Angeles Kings, 2020)

Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils, 2021)

Wyatt Kaiser (Chicago Blackhawks, 2020)

Tyler Kleven (Ottawa Senators, 2020)

Ian Moore (Anaheim Ducks, 2020)

Scott Morrow (Carolina Hurricanes, 2021)

Jack Peart (Minnesota Wild, 2021)

Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators, 2020)

FORWARDS

Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021)

Brett Berard (New York Rangers, 2020)

Logan Cooley (2022 Draft Eligible)

Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames, 2021)

Tanner Dickerson (St. Louis Blues, 2020)

Dominic James (2022 Draft Eligible)

Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs, 2021)

Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets, 2021)

Carter Mazur (Detroit Red Wings, 2021)

Sasha Pastujov (Anaheim Ducks, 2021)

Mackie Samoskevich (Florida Panthers, 2021)

Red Savage (Detroit Red Wings, 2021)

Landon Slaggert (Chicago Blackhawks, 2020)

Ty Smilanic (Florida Panthers, 2020)