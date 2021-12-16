 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canucks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) keeps the puck away from Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) during the San Jose Sharks game versus the Vancouver Canucks on January 29, 2020, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks are in town, so the Jonathan Dahlen Revenge Tour starts tonight at SAP Center, with the San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Jayden Halbgewachs — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Nils Hoglander
Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Alex Chiasson — Justin Dowling — Tyler Motte

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Kyle Burroughs
Guillaume Brisebois — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko
Jaroslav Halak

Expected Scratches: Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured Reserve: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg)

COVID-19 Protocol: Juho Lammikko, Luke Schenn, Tucker Poolman, Brad Hunt

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

