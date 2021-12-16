Canucks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Vancouver Canucks are in town, so the Jonathan Dahlen Revenge Tour starts tonight at SAP Center, with the San Jose Sharks.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Jayden Halbgewachs — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Nils Hoglander
Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Alex Chiasson — Justin Dowling — Tyler Motte
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Kyle Burroughs
Guillaume Brisebois — Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Jaroslav Halak
Expected Scratches: Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured Reserve: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg)
COVID-19 Protocol: Juho Lammikko, Luke Schenn, Tucker Poolman, Brad Hunt
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
