Canucks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Vancouver Canucks are in town, so the Jonathan Dahlen Revenge Tour starts tonight at SAP Center, with the San Jose Sharks.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Jayden Halbgewachs — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Nils Hoglander

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Alex Chiasson — Justin Dowling — Tyler Motte

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Kyle Burroughs

Guillaume Brisebois — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Expected Scratches: Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured Reserve: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg)

COVID-19 Protocol: Juho Lammikko, Luke Schenn, Tucker Poolman, Brad Hunt

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

