Deep Blue Sea: Labanc to miss 3 months with dislocated shoulder

The San Jose Sharks will be without forward Kevin Labanc for the next three months due to a dislocated shoulder, for which he will have surgery next week. Labanc was injured in the first period of the game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, after being hit into the boards awkwardly.

He has posted 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) through 21 games this season, struggling to find his game at times and even being demoted to the fourth line. In his absence, the team has recalled Jayden Halbgewachs, who made his NHL debut last night against the Vancouver Canucks.

“I hope everything and the surgery goes well, and he can get back and join us at the end of the year and hopefully for a playoff push,” said captain Logan Couture.

News & Notes

Labanc out three months for Sharks with dislocated shoulder [NHL.com]

Erik Karlsson may not be Olympic-bound, but he’s back [NBC Sports]

Sharks wary of NHL players participating in Olympics as virus surge intensifies [San Francisco Chronicle]

Sharks’ Tomas Hertl dreams of playing in the Olympics. Now ‘it just seems almost impossible’ [East Bay Times]

Next Wave Report: December 16th [NHL.com]

Blood in the Water

How to fix the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime problem [ESPN]

Insider Trading: Predators’ Cousins calls for NHL to pause season [TSN]

Flames up to 18 players in COVID-19 protocol after adding Oliver Kylington, Dillon Dube [The Athletic]

Bruins add Jeremy Swayman and 2 other players, plus staff member, to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol [The Athletic]

Maple Leafs, Raptors fans upset about ticket cuts in wake of capacity limits [Yahoo Sports]

Scores & Recaps

Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!

On the Schedule