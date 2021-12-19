 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sharks games postponed through holiday break

With the NHL suspending cross border travel, the Sharks’ next two home games against Vancouver and Edmonton have been postponed.

By cat_hong
/ new
Vancouver Canucks Center J.T. Miller (9) chases down the puck during the NHL pro hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks on December 16, 2021 at the SAP Center in San Jose CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks’ next two games against the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers have been postponed, due to an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the league. The NHL postponed all cross-border games travel games, adding another 12 games to the list of 27 games that have been postponed over the past week.

This news came just before it was announced that the Detroit Red Wings would be shut down through the holiday break and will not resume club activities until Dec. 27, at the soonest. The actual return to play date will be determined in the future. The league also made a joint statement with the NHLPA on Saturday about increasing measures to prevent the spread of COVID among players and staff that will be in place until at least Jan. 7, 2022.

With the increase in COVID cases across the league, five clubs — the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators — have been temporarily shut down and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canucks had their weekend games postponed.

There is talk that many of these games will be rescheduled during the Olympic break, as it is unlikely that there will be NHL players at the upcoming Olympics, given both the current outbreaks and the possibility that players would be forced to quarantine in China if the test positive while abroad. A decision on whether NHL players will compete in the 2022 Olympics is expected to come sometime in the next few days.

The Sharks’ next game will be after the holiday break, on Dec. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...