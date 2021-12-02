Sharks at Islanders: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are taking on a back-to-back NYC series, starting tonight with the New York Islanders.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Andrew Cogliano, Lane Pederson, Scott Reedy
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise — Otto Koivula — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Andy Andreoff — Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech — Scott Mayfield
Robin Salo — Noah Dobson
Sebastian Aho — Andy Greene
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Expected Scratches: Anatolii Golyshev, Grant Hutton, Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston
Injured Reserve: Brock Nelson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Zdeno Chara, Casey Cizikas
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG+. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
