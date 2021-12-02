Sharks at Islanders: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are taking on a back-to-back NYC series, starting tonight with the New York Islanders.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Andrew Cogliano, Lane Pederson, Scott Reedy

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Kyle Palmieri

Zach Parise — Otto Koivula — Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin — Andy Andreoff — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Scott Mayfield

Robin Salo — Noah Dobson

Sebastian Aho — Andy Greene

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Expected Scratches: Anatolii Golyshev, Grant Hutton, Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston

Injured Reserve: Brock Nelson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Zdeno Chara, Casey Cizikas

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG+. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.