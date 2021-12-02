 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Islanders: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
New York Islanders Center Mathew Barzal (13) works the puck around San Jose Sharks Center Barclay Goodrow (23) during a regular season NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders on February 23, 2020, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are taking on a back-to-back NYC series, starting tonight with the New York Islanders.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Andrew Cogliano, Lane Pederson, Scott Reedy

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise — Otto Koivula — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Andy Andreoff — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Scott Mayfield
Robin Salo — Noah Dobson
Sebastian Aho — Andy Greene

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Expected Scratches: Anatolii Golyshev, Grant Hutton, Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston

Injured Reserve: Brock Nelson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Zdeno Chara, Casey Cizikas

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG+. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

