Coyotes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The NHL is slowly coming back, and the Arizona Coyotes are in town to face the San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Jayden Halbgewachs — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Andrew Cogliano — Lane Pederson — Matt Nieto

Jeffrey Viel — Nick Merkley — Jonah Gadjovich

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Rudolfs Balcers

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Jonathan Dahlen, Tomas Hertl, Adin Hill

ARIZONA COYOTES

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Phil Kessel

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Antoine Roussel — Johan Larsson — Loui Eriksson

Matias Maccelli — Jan Jenik — Andrew Ladd

Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo

Janis Moser — Anton Stralman

Cam Dineen — Kyle Capobianco

Scott Wedgewood

Karel Vejmelka

Expected Scratches: Josef Korenar, Alex Galchenyuk

Injured Reserve: Ryan Dzingel (upper body), Carter Hutton (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Jay Beagle (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Christian Fischer, Liam O’Brien, Ilya Lyubushkin

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.