Coyotes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The NHL is slowly coming back, and the Arizona Coyotes are in town to face the San Jose Sharks.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Jayden Halbgewachs — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano — Lane Pederson — Matt Nieto
Jeffrey Viel — Nick Merkley — Jonah Gadjovich
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Zach Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Rudolfs Balcers
Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Jonathan Dahlen, Tomas Hertl, Adin Hill
ARIZONA COYOTES
Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Phil Kessel
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Antoine Roussel — Johan Larsson — Loui Eriksson
Matias Maccelli — Jan Jenik — Andrew Ladd
Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo
Janis Moser — Anton Stralman
Cam Dineen — Kyle Capobianco
Scott Wedgewood
Karel Vejmelka
Expected Scratches: Josef Korenar, Alex Galchenyuk
Injured Reserve: Ryan Dzingel (upper body), Carter Hutton (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Jay Beagle (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Christian Fischer, Liam O’Brien, Ilya Lyubushkin
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
