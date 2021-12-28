 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coyotes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) carries the puck during the San Jose Sharks game versus the Arizona Coyotes on May 8, 2021, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL is slowly coming back, and the Arizona Coyotes are in town to face the San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Jayden Halbgewachs — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano — Lane Pederson — Matt Nieto
Jeffrey Viel — Nick Merkley — Jonah Gadjovich

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Rudolfs Balcers

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Jonathan Dahlen, Tomas Hertl, Adin Hill

ARIZONA COYOTES

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Phil Kessel
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Antoine Roussel — Johan Larsson — Loui Eriksson
Matias Maccelli — Jan Jenik — Andrew Ladd

Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo
Janis Moser — Anton Stralman
Cam Dineen — Kyle Capobianco

Scott Wedgewood
Karel Vejmelka

Expected Scratches: Josef Korenar, Alex Galchenyuk

Injured Reserve: Ryan Dzingel (upper body), Carter Hutton (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Jay Beagle (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Christian Fischer, Liam O’Brien, Ilya Lyubushkin

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

