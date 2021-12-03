Sharks at Rangers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks pulled out the first win in the Big Apple last night, but can lightning strike twice as they face the New York Rangers tonight?
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Andrew Cogliano, Scott Reedy, Radim Simek
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (lower body)
NEW YORK RANGERS
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin — Ryan Strome — Dryden Hunt
Alexis Lafreniere — Filip Chytil — Julien Gauthier
Kevin Rooney — Barclay Goodrow — Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Patrik Nemeth — Nils Lundkvist
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
Expected Scratches: Jarred Tinordi, Libor Hajek, Morgan Barron
Injured Reserve: Sammy Blais (right knee)
COVID-19 Protocol: Greg McKegg
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN, TVAS and MSG. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
