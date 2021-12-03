Sharks at Rangers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks pulled out the first win in the Big Apple last night, but can lightning strike twice as they face the New York Rangers tonight?

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Andrew Cogliano, Scott Reedy, Radim Simek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (lower body)

NEW YORK RANGERS

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin — Ryan Strome — Dryden Hunt

Alexis Lafreniere — Filip Chytil — Julien Gauthier

Kevin Rooney — Barclay Goodrow — Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth — Nils Lundkvist

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Expected Scratches: Jarred Tinordi, Libor Hajek, Morgan Barron

Injured Reserve: Sammy Blais (right knee)

COVID-19 Protocol: Greg McKegg

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN, TVAS and MSG. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.