Flyers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks fights on the ice against Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on December 28, 2019 in San Jose, California. Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images

Martin Jones is back at SAP Center, as the Philadelphia Flyers prepare to take on the San Jose Sharks.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Timo Meier
Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jayden Halbgewachs
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Zachary Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Rudolfs Balcers, Nick Merkley

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Jonathan Dahlen, Adin Hill

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Joel Farabee — Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom — Claude Giroux — Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Frost — Gerry Mayhew
Max Willman — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov — Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle — Kevin Connauton

Martin Jones
Felix Sandstrom

Expected Scratches: Nick Seeler

Injured Reserve: Nate Thompson (shoulder)

COVID-19 Protocol: Sean Couturier, Derick Brassard, Scott Laughton, Ryan Ellis, Carter Hart

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

