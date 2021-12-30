Flyers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Martin Jones is back at SAP Center, as the Philadelphia Flyers prepare to take on the San Jose Sharks.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Timo Meier
Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jayden Halbgewachs
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Zachary Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Rudolfs Balcers, Nick Merkley
Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Jonathan Dahlen, Adin Hill
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Joel Farabee — Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom — Claude Giroux — Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Frost — Gerry Mayhew
Max Willman — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov — Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle — Kevin Connauton
Martin Jones
Felix Sandstrom
Expected Scratches: Nick Seeler
Injured Reserve: Nate Thompson (shoulder)
COVID-19 Protocol: Sean Couturier, Derick Brassard, Scott Laughton, Ryan Ellis, Carter Hart
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
Loading comments...