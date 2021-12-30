Flyers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Martin Jones is back at SAP Center, as the Philadelphia Flyers prepare to take on the San Jose Sharks.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Timo Meier

Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Jayden Halbgewachs

Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Zachary Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Rudolfs Balcers, Nick Merkley

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Jonathan Dahlen, Adin Hill

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Joel Farabee — Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom — Claude Giroux — Cam Atkinson

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Frost — Gerry Mayhew

Max Willman — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov — Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle — Kevin Connauton

Martin Jones

Felix Sandstrom

Expected Scratches: Nick Seeler

Injured Reserve: Nate Thompson (shoulder)

COVID-19 Protocol: Sean Couturier, Derick Brassard, Scott Laughton, Ryan Ellis, Carter Hart

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

