Deep Blue Sea: Updates on Kane trade front

Well, we knew it’d be hard for the San Jose Sharks to move Evander Kane at this point, but Emily Kaplan of ESPN went on ‘The Point’ with John Buccigross, to say that it will be even harder, as it is “very important” to Kane that he plays for a contending hockey team.

From today’s episode of The Point, here’s some early trade scuttle I’m hearing… pic.twitter.com/U6kPXre7Q6 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 2, 2021

Kaplan adds that there is already interest in Kane, and the teams that are interested are looking for a third-party broker to take on some of the money. Due to the modified no-trade clause that permits him to submit a three-team list where he can be traded to, he will have to approve any market he goes to (either by waiving the clause, or being traded to one of this three preferred teams), which will make this move difficult to get done.

Despite the re-assignment, Kane is not going to play with the San Jose Barracuda until after the team’s Dec. 7 game against the Stockton Heat, while he trains to get back into game shape after stepping away from the ice during the off-season and training camp.

Kane, 30, was the Sharks’ leading scorer in the 2020-21 campaign, as he tallied 22 goals and 49 points through 56 games played. But there’s no guarantee he’ll return to that pace, not to mention being on the wrong side of 30 with a hefty price tag, and is he good for a contending team's atmosphere and locker room? There are a lot of things to take into consideration for a team to acquire him.

For now, Sharks’ fans will impatiently wait as they hope for this brutal situation to come to a conclusion.

