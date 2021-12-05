Sharks at Blue Jackets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are making a pitstop in Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets before some much-needed time at home.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in this preview from The Cannon.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (lower body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Boone Jenner — Jakub Voracek
Gustav Nyquist — Cole Sillinger — Max Domi
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Alexandre Texier
Yegor Chinakhov — Justin Danforth — Gregory Hofmann
Zach Werenski — Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov — Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Expected Scratches: Gabriel Carlsson, Scott Harrington, Jack Roslovic
Injured Reserve: Dean Kukan (wrist fracture), Patrik Laine (oblique strain), Joonas Korpisalo (illness)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSOH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
