Sharks at Blue Jackets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are making a pitstop in Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets before some much-needed time at home.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in this preview from The Cannon.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano

Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (lower body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Boone Jenner — Jakub Voracek

Gustav Nyquist — Cole Sillinger — Max Domi

Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Alexandre Texier

Yegor Chinakhov — Justin Danforth — Gregory Hofmann

Zach Werenski — Jake Bean

Vladislav Gavrikov — Andrew Peeke

Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Expected Scratches: Gabriel Carlsson, Scott Harrington, Jack Roslovic

Injured Reserve: Dean Kukan (wrist fracture), Patrik Laine (oblique strain), Joonas Korpisalo (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSOH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.