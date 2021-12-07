Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are back at home for most of the rest of December and are hoping to get a new win streak started against the Calgary Flames tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Adin Hill
Alexei Melnichuk
Expected Scratches: Kevin Labanc, Radim Simek
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body), James Reimer (maintenance)
CALGARY FLAMES
Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane
Milan Lucic — Sean Monahan — Dillon Dube
Brad Richardson — Adam Ruzicka — Trevor Lewis
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Christopher Tanev
Michael Stone — Erik Gudbranson
Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom
Expected Scratches: Nikita Zadorov
Injured Reserve: Brett Ritchie (lower body), Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
