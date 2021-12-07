Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are back at home for most of the rest of December and are hoping to get a new win streak started against the Calgary Flames tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Adin Hill

Alexei Melnichuk

Expected Scratches: Kevin Labanc, Radim Simek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body), James Reimer (maintenance)

CALGARY FLAMES

Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane

Milan Lucic — Sean Monahan — Dillon Dube

Brad Richardson — Adam Ruzicka — Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington — Christopher Tanev

Michael Stone — Erik Gudbranson

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Expected Scratches: Nikita Zadorov

Injured Reserve: Brett Ritchie (lower body), Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.