Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Blake Coleman #20 of the Calgary Flames battles in front of the net against Adin Hill #33 of the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome on November 9, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are back at home for most of the rest of December and are hoping to get a new win streak started against the Calgary Flames tonight.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Lane Pederson

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Adin Hill
Alexei Melnichuk

Expected Scratches: Kevin Labanc, Radim Simek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body), James Reimer (maintenance)

CALGARY FLAMES

Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane
Milan Lucic — Sean Monahan — Dillon Dube
Brad Richardson — Adam Ruzicka — Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Christopher Tanev
Michael Stone — Erik Gudbranson

Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom

Expected Scratches: Nikita Zadorov

Injured Reserve: Brett Ritchie (lower body), Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

