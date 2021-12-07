Deep Blue Sea: Flyers fire coaching staff, promote Mike Yeo

The morning after the Vancouver Canucks cleared house, the Philadelphia Flyers followed suit and relieved multiple coaches of their duties. The team started the season with an 8-10-4 record, so firings started with head coach Alain Vigneault, who was in his third season with the club.

Vigneault’s 2019-20 Flyers made it to the second round of playoffs after the COVID-shortened regular season, and 24-teams postseason play-in/seeding round. However, the team posted a mediocre record in 2020-21, missing the playoffs in the East Division by roughly seven wins — a significant number in a 56-game season.

Along with Vigneault, the Flyers sent assistant coach Michel Therrien packing. He was hired by the team in summer of 2019 and mainly handled the team’s power play duties during his time behind the bench. Therrien was formerly a head coach with the Montreal Canadiens.

With these moves, the Flyers have promoted Mike Yeo to interim coach for the time being. He’s been an assistant coach with the team since the 2019-20 season. Last night was his first game as head coach of the team — they fell 7-5 to the Colorado Avalanche.

Yeo has not been a head coach of a team since the 2018-19 season, his third the St. Louis Blues. The team went 7-9-3 in their first 19 games before Yeo was relieved of his coaching duties. We all know what the Blues went on to do after that.

As of right now, it’s not believed that the Flyers have looked into candidates for a permanent head coach.

