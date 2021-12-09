Wild at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Minnesota Wild are in town and the San Jose Sharks are looking to prove that they can hang with the best of the West.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Adin Hill
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Lane Pederson, Alexei Melnichuk
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
MINNESOTA WILD
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Victor Rask — Kevin Fiala
Brandon Duhaime — Nico Sturm — Nick Bjugstad
Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Dmitry Kulikov
Jon Merrill — Jordie Benn
Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Kevin Czuczman, Rem Pitlick
Injured Reserve: Matt Dumba (illness)
COVID-19 Protocol: Frederick Gaudreau
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSN and BSWI. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
