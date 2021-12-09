 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wild at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
/ new
Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Minnesota Wild during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on November 16, 2021 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are in town and the San Jose Sharks are looking to prove that they can hang with the best of the West.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Adin Hill
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Lane Pederson, Alexei Melnichuk

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

MINNESOTA WILD

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Victor Rask — Kevin Fiala
Brandon Duhaime — Nico Sturm — Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Dmitry Kulikov
Jon Merrill — Jordie Benn

Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Kevin Czuczman, Rem Pitlick

Injured Reserve: Matt Dumba (illness)

COVID-19 Protocol: Frederick Gaudreau

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSN and BSWI. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...