Wild at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Minnesota Wild are in town and the San Jose Sharks are looking to prove that they can hang with the best of the West.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jacob Middleton — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Adin Hill

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Lane Pederson, Alexei Melnichuk

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

MINNESOTA WILD

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw — Victor Rask — Kevin Fiala

Brandon Duhaime — Nico Sturm — Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Dmitry Kulikov

Jon Merrill — Jordie Benn

Cam Talbot

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Kevin Czuczman, Rem Pitlick

Injured Reserve: Matt Dumba (illness)

COVID-19 Protocol: Frederick Gaudreau

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSN and BSWI. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.