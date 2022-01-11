Red Wings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

Hey folks! We’re going to be switching up our game day coverage here on Fear The Fin in the new year. Hopefully the changes will help promote discussion and keep the comment sections on topic. Feel free to hit me up with any feedback on how we can make the site experience better (email is listed on my profile).

The Detroit Red Wings are in town for a visit and the San Jose Sharks are opening up a four-game homestand with three consecutive Eastern Conference opponents. Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Important to note that tonight’s game will not be broadcast on television. It will be exclusively available to stream with a subscription to ESPN+ or Hulu. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for tonight’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action!