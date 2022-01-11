Pete DeBoer to coach Pacific Division at 2022 NHL All-Star Game

We won’t know who has been voted into the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend until Thursday, but the NHL has announced the head coaches of each divisional team that will compete in Las Vegas, Nevada during next month’s festivities.

A familiar face will be behind the bench of the San Jose Sharks’ Pacific Division team: Pete DeBoer will be in charge during the 3-on-3 tournament. DeBoer’s Vegas Golden Knights currently lead the division in points percentage (.618), earning him the coaching nod. DeBoer served as head coach of the Sharks from May 2015 until Dec. 2019, taking the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, as well as coaching the Pacific Division All-Star team that same season.

With his team also hosting, DeBoer won’t get much of a vacation during the star-studded weekend, which will feature the Skills Competition on Friday, Feb. 4, and the 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5. Sportsnet and TVA Sports will carry both events in Canada, while in the United States, the Skills Competition will be featured on ESPN and the All-Star Game on ABC.

Also tapped to coach at the event are the Florida Panthers’ Andrew Brunette (Atlantic), the Colorado Avalanche’s Jared Bednar (Central) and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour (Metropolitan). Coaches were selected based on their team’s points percentage as of Jan. 10.

Rosters will be announced this Thursday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET live on SportsCenter on ESPN and Hockey Central on Sportsnet. Captains will also be announced at this time, along with details on the annual Last Man In voting, allowing fans to select one final member for each of the All-Star squads.