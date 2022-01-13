Rangers at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The New York Rangers are closing out the California swing, facing off against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. With three consecutive 3-2 wins under their belts, the Sharks look hot right now, and they’ll need to maintain if there’s any hope of gaining ground in the standings. Taking away the best (Vegas) and worst (Seattle) teams and just ten points separate the rest of the division.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

