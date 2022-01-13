The 2022 NHL All-Star rosters and captains were revealed on Thursday night. The votes are in and among the names listed: Timo Meier for the Pacific Division.

There are a total of four teams, each representing the NHL divisions from the league: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific. There are 11 players voted in from each division, with each of the league’s 32 teams sending at least one representative.

This year, All-Star Weekend will feature an All-Star Skills Competition and a three-game tournament of 3-on-3 play. It will all takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Feb. 4-5.

The Sharks forward is the lone representative for San Jose, and will be making his first appearance as an All-Star. Meier is playing in his sixth season in teal, drafted ninth overall by the Sharks in 2015.

Meier’s appearance is not a surprise, as he has been leading the team this season with a 39 (15 goals, 24 assists) points in 32 games so far, along with a team-high 5 game-winning goals, tying for second in the league. If the Swiss-born winger continues at this pace, he should shatter his career high — he is currently on track to score 99 points. His current career high is 66 points during the 2018-19 season.

We will wait to see if his season can continue to roll, as Sharks fans have been waiting for what has been a fantastic breakout campaign for Meier.

The 10 players from each division announced today will be joined by a ‘Last Man In,’ one player who can be voted in to each of the four teams. Each of the league’s 32 teams has a candidate, with captain Logan Couture, who has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) on the season, as the candidate from the Sharks.

Voting for Last Man In ends on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8:59 p.m. PT/11:59 p.m. ET.

The full All-Star Rosters and Last Man In candidates are as follows:

Atlantic

Head coach: Andrew Burnette (Florida Panthers)

Captain: Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens), Drake Batherson (Ottawa Senators)

Defenders: Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Goaltenders: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jack Campbell (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Last Man In: Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres), Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings), Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), Tyler Toffoli (Montreal Canadiens), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Steve Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning), John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Metropolitan

Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour (Carolina Hurricanes)

Captain: Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

Forwards: Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Chris Kreider (New York Rangers), Claude Giroux (Philadelphia Flyers)

Defenders: Zachary Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets), Adam Pelech (New York Islanders), Adam Fox (New York Rangers)

Goaltenders: Frederik Andersen (Carolina Hurricanes), Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Last Man In: Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes), Jakub Voracek (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils), Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders), Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers), Cam Atkinson (Philadelphia Flyers), Jake Guentzel (Pittsbrgh Penguins), Evgeny Kuznetsov (Washington Capitals)

Central

Head coach: Jared Bednar (Colorado Avalanche)

Captain: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Forwards: Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes), Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks), Joe Pavelski (Dallas Stars), Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild), Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)

Defenders: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Goaltenders: Cam Talbot (Minnesota Wild), Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Last Man In: Phil Kessel (Arizona Coyotes), Seth Jones (Chicago Blackhawks), Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), Ryan Hartman (Minnesota Wild), Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues), Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets)

Pacific

Head coach: Peter DeBoer (Vegas Golden Knights)

Captain: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Forwards: Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames), Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings), Timo Meier (San Jose Sharks), Jordan Eberle (Seattle Kraken), Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights)

Defenders: Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights)

Goaltenders: John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks), Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

Last Man In: Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames), Darnell Nurse (Edmonton Oilers), Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), Logan Couture (San Jose Sharks), Mark Giordano (Seattle Kraken), J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks), Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights)

All-Star Weekend starts on Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET with the Skills Competition. The 3-on-3 All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 5 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.