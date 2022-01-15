Penguins at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

Despite the San Jose Sharks sticking to their game plan and throwing everything they could at the net, the Sharks could crack the New York Rangers on Thursday. They better come in hungry for a goal against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Pittsburgh is closing out the California road trip tonight after dropping 6-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-PT. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for tonight’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.