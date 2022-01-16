 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deep Blue Sea: College hockey’s unpredictable season

Plus thoughts on the All-Star Game selection process, a KHL coach is fired and more in today’s news and notes.

By Sie Morley
Carolina Hurricanes Jack LaFontaine (80) warms up during the Canes Prospect Game at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on June 30, 2018. Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you thought the NHL’s plan for mounting a full season during the uncertainty of a pandemic is bad, wait until you find out about how the NCAA is handling things.

Division I Men’s ice hockey is not only dealing with a sport where conditions are ripe for transmission of COVID-19, but with the Olympics, and even NHL teams, poaching their players, leaving rosters obliterated and little idea who will be competing on a night to night basis.

The University of Minnesota, for example, lost their starting goaltender Jack LaFontaine to the Carolina Hurricanes last week, and no one thought to inform the Golden Gophers’ head coach ahead of time. The roster took another hit when USA Hockey announced their 2022 Olympics roster was chock full of collegiate talent, including three players from Minnesota’s program.

The constant rescheduling and reshuffling of the schedule has left the system with an ridiculously long and complicated schedule, far more than other collegiate sports. The NCAA has already struggled to establish itself as a clear pathway toward becoming a professional hockey player in the way it has in other sports. But an avalanche of circumstances has muddied their purpose and mission even further.

It’s not a stretch to wonder if the last two years have done demonstrable damage to the NCAA, and if the future of men’s ice hockey pulls even further away from the collegiate system.

