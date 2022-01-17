Kings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

It’s an early afternoon game, as part of a full slate of NHL games (and maybe because the Los Angeles Kings need to be back in LA to host the Tampa Bay Lightning tomorrow night) on the holiday. The San Jose Sharks need to jump on this opportunity to pull ahead in the divisional race.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this afternoon’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.